Vice President Leni Robredo accepts her appointment by President Rodrigo Duterte as co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs or ICAD.

Philippine security officials openly tag longtime humanitarian and religious organizations as communist fronts in a congressional briefing Tuesday, November 5.

Captain Manolo Ebora, the commercial ship captain who stood up to Chinese harassment in the Scarborough Shoal on September 30, says the future bothers him.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Teddyboy Locsin is accused of undiplomatic behavior after he hurled expletives at an Inquirer journalist

Tourists departing the Philippines may have to get a polio vaccine certificate when traveling abroad.

