‘Ok boomer’ moment in NZ parliament goes viral | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Philippine GDP growth jumps to 6.2% in Q3 2019
- Despite criticism, Locsin demands apology from Inquirer reporter
- Satisfaction in Duterte government slips in Q3, but rating still ‘very good’ – survey
- 'OK, boomer': New Zealand MP hits out at parliament age gap
- Teaser, poster for 'Elcano and Magellan' movie draw flak in the Philippines – and rightfully so
