Duterte’s 3-day ‘leave’ not pushing through | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte has no plans of going on a 3-day leave.
Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Velasco still hopes House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano will give way after 15 months and hold his end of their term-sharing deal.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says he is not inclined to recommend extending martial law in Mindanao after it expires on December 31.
A Hong Kong police officer shoots masked protesters Monday morning, November 11 – hitting at least one in the torso.
Actress Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff both posted on their social media accounts a short video Sunday, November 10, confirming Anne’s pregnancy.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
– Rappler.com