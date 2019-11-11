Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte has no plans of going on a 3-day leave.

Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Velasco still hopes House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano will give way after 15 months and hold his end of their term-sharing deal.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says he is not inclined to recommend extending martial law in Mindanao after it expires on December 31.

A Hong Kong police officer shoots masked protesters Monday morning, November 11 – hitting at least one in the torso.

Actress Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff both posted on their social media accounts a short video Sunday, November 10, confirming Anne’s pregnancy.

