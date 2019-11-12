Today on Rappler:

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon slams the Duterte administration’s Build, Build, Build infrastructure program.

Former top cop and now Senator Bato dela Rosa says Vice President Leni Robredo should join anti-drug operations.

Business tycoon Dennis Uy is the new master franchise holder of Wendy's Philippines.

Mexico grants asylum to Bolivian President Evo Morales Monday, November 11, after Morales resigned from his post following 3 weeks of protests over his disputed re-election.

Philippines' Miss International 2019 bet Patch Magtanong finishes in the Top 8 of the pageant held in Japan Tuesday, November 12.

