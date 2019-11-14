1
Gem-Ver prepares to sail back to Recto Bank | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- PH boat sunk by Chinese sailing again to Recto Bank
- Duterte abolishes Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission
- Dennis Uy now owns almost half of Malampaya gas field
- Pressure builds as Trump impeachment probe hears new claims
- Facebook rolls out new labels for fact checked content
– Rappler.com
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico