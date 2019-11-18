Today on Rappler:

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon questions why officials prioritized spending P50 million on an oversized cauldron to be used for the torch lighting ceremony during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Vice President Leni Robredo says state secrets will not be leaked to foreign investigators.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto publicly sides with detained workers of Regent Foods Corporation Sunday, November 17.

The Philippine Competition Commission orders Grab Philippines to refund P5.05 million to its riders for breaches in pricing commitments.

Hong Kong’s high court rules Monday, November 18, the government ban on demonstrators wearing face masks as unconstitutional.

