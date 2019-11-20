Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte says he did not appoint Vice President Leni Robredo to a Cabinet post simply because he does not trust her.

Former president Noynoy Aquino says Filipinos should oppose the abuses under the Duterte regime and they should not wait until they are stifled like detained Senator Leila de Lima.

A Manila court will proceed to the presentation of the defense in the cyber libel trial of Rappler and its Chief Executive Officer Maria Ressa.

The health department says the two infants were unvaccinated with the polio vaccine, while the 4-year-old girl received incomplete doses.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles completes a rare 16-0 season sweep, capturing their third straight championship in the Season 82 men’s basketball finals Wednesday, November 20.

– Rappler.com