Today on Rappler:

Malacañang believes Filipinos will learn to trust China, that it can one day be the Philippines' ‘role model’ in eliminating poverty.

The Philippine National Police continues to arrest vape users across the country, but its top official admits Thursday, November 21, they have no legal basis for filing cases in the first place.

Senator Panfilo Lacson says Vice President Leni Robredo is doomed to fail even if she’s been doing well so far, with only her title as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs and not much else in authority or access to information.

United States lawmakers approve the legislation supporting human rights and democracy in Hong Kong Wednesday, November 20.

Top Filipino karateka James De Los Santos says he got ‘robbed’ of his slot for the Philippine delegation to the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Jaira Roxas Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg Quita Chuatico

– Rappler.com