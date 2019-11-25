Today on Rappler:

Chaos marks the arrival of teams participating in the Southeast Asian Games earning flak for host country Philippines.

President Rodrigo Duterte fires Vice President Leni Robredo as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs or ICAD less than a month after designating her in the post.

Kidnapped couple Allan and Wilma Hyrons are rescued from the Abu Sayyaf Group in Parang, Sulu, Monday morning, November 25.

Radio show host Raffy Tulfo finds himself in hot water after a grandmother and two parents went to his program Raffy Tulfo in Action complaining about a teacher who allegedly maltreated their child.

International law and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney nominates Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa as the Changemaker of the Decade for British daily newspaper The Guardian. – Rappler.com