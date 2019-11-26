Halal food advice ignored by SEA Games 2019 organizers | Evening wRap
Organizers of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games ignored advice from a commission on Muslim Filipinos to ensure delegates from Islamic countries are served halal food.
House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and 7 congressmen ask election officials to issue certificates of proclamation to two embattled party-list groups: Duterte Youth and Senior Citizens.
Justice secretary Menardo Guevarra turns down a nomination to a vacancy in the Supreme Court bench.
The Philippine National Police arrested 243 persons across the Philippines for using electronic cigarettes.
A record 71% of the 4.13 million registered voters in Hong Kong cast ballots during their district elections Sunday, November 24. – Rappler.com
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico