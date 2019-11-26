Today on Rappler:

Organizers of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games ignored advice from a commission on Muslim Filipinos to ensure delegates from Islamic countries are served halal food.

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and 7 congressmen ask election officials to issue certificates of proclamation to two embattled party-list groups: Duterte Youth and Senior Citizens.

Justice secretary Menardo Guevarra turns down a nomination to a vacancy in the Supreme Court bench.

The Philippine National Police arrested 243 persons across the Philippines for using electronic cigarettes.

A record 71% of the 4.13 million registered voters in Hong Kong cast ballots during their district elections Sunday, November 24. – Rappler.com