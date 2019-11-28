Today on Rappler:

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano vows to face all investigations on blunders and anomalies in the Philippines’ hosting of the Southeast Asian or SEA Games.

Malacañang says some of the criticisms regarding the SEA Games hosting should be taken seriously.

The Commission on Elections summons Duterte Youth chairman Ronald Cardema over a complaint, saying he committed material misrepresentation in his filing of a certificate of nomination and acceptance.

China dismisses fears over reports alleging the Chinese government can control Philippine power supply through a state-owned company's stake at the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines.

United States President Donald Trump signs the Hong Kong human rights and democracy law Wednesday, November 27. – Rappler.com