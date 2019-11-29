John Lloyd Cruz attends Vhong Navarro’s wedding | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte orders tickets for the majority of the Southeast Asian or SEA Games sports events and the closing ceremony be free for the public.
Anti-graft court Sandiganbayan affirms its earlier ruling, junking a P1 billion civil ill-gotten wealth case against the Marcoses and their alleged dummies.
Astronomers discover a black hole in the Milky Way galaxy so huge it challenges existing models of how stars evolve.
K-pop singer-songwriter Jung Joon-young is convicted Friday, November 29, of gang rape and secretly filming and distributing illicit sex videos of his partners.
Actor John Lloyd Cruz attended the Japan wedding of co-actor Vhong Navarro and Tanya Bautista Thursday, November 28. – Rappler.com
