Today on Rappler:

Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz tops the women's 55kg event of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, proving she’s still the best in the region, Monday, December 2.

A Quezon City court is set to release the long-awaited verdict on the Ampatuan massacre on December 19.

China suspends visits by United States warships and sanctions American non-governmental organizations or NGOs Monday, December 2.

Gaming and entertainment complex Entertainment City objects to the transfer of its chartered flights from Ninoy Aquino International Airport or NAIA in Pasay to Sangley Airport in Cavite

Frankie Pangilinan, daughter of singer and actress Sharon Cuneta and Senator Kiko Pangilinan, throws shade at President Rodrigo Duterte for his comments on the marital status of her parents. – Rappler.com