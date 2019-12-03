Today on Rappler:

Typhoon Tisoy or Kammuri leaves a trail of destruction across the Bicol region Tuesday, December 3.

President Rodrigo Duterte fills up two vacancies in the Supreme Court, leaving the High Court with only one empty seat.

Phillippine arnis team finishes its 2019 Southeast Asian Games bid with a total of 14 gold medals Tuesday, December 3.

Seasoned diplomat Huang Xilian, Beijing's former ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is the Chinese government's next ambassador to the Philippines.

Forbes Magazine recognizes Filipino actress Angel Locsin in its annual ‘Heroes of Philanthropy’ list.