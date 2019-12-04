Today on Rappler:

Philippine obstacle course star Kevin Pascua sets the world, Asian and Southeast Asian records in the men's 100m x 10 event in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games Wednesday, December 4.

Shares of media giant ABS-CBN fall by 2.6% Wednesday, December 4, after President Rodrigo Duterte again lashed out at the network and threatened not to renew its franchise.

President Rodrigo Duterte orders the justice department and the Office of the Solicitor General to craft new water concession agreements more "favorable" to the public.

President Rodrigo Duterte names Lieutenant General Gilbert Gapay the next Philippine Army chief.

A university student in California files a class-action lawsuit against video app TikTok, accusing the app of harvesting large amounts of user data and storing it in China. – Rappler.com