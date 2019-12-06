Today on Rappler:

Former Philippine foreign secretary Albert del Rosario and former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales vow to pursue their complaint against Chinese President Xi Jinping in the wake of an international court’s decision to junk the case.

Malacañang tries to discredit a survey of the Social Weather Stations or SWS Friday, December 6, after it shows most Filipinos are worried about the influx of foreign Chinese workers.

In Day 6 of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, marathon newcomer Christine Hallasgo bags the gold for the women’s event.

US President Donald Trump will likely face at least 3 articles of impeachment in the House of Representatives. They are: abuse of power and bribery, obstruction of Congress, and obstruction of justice.

Internet sensation Mimiyuuuh is now a voice option in navigation app Waze. As a voice option on the app, she tells drivers to "skrrt skrrt!" through the roads. – Rappler.com