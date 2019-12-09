Today on Rappler:

Indonesian President Joko Widodo praises Filipino surfer Roger Casugay for saving an Indonesian athlete.

Ombudsman Samuel Martires says Monday, December 9, he created a fact-finding panel to look into whether organizers of the 30th Southeast Asian or SEA Games engaged in corruption.

Pope Francis appoints Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle to a top position in the Vatican overseeing the spread of Catholic faith globally.

Vast crowds of democracy protesters throng Hong Kong's streets Sunday, December 8, marking six months of unrest and warning the city's pro-Beijing leaders this is their ‘last chance’ to end the political crisis.

Zozibini succeeds Catriona Gray of the Philippines. Philippine bet Gazini Ganados wins the Best National Costume Award in the pageant. – Rappler.com