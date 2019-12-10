Today on Rappler:

On Human Rights Day, U2 frontman Bono delivers what he calls a soft message for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte: you can't compromise on human rights.

Police identify the woman in a kidnapping video circulating on social media. The video shows a van speeding off with its right side door still open and a woman inside screaming for help.

The Supreme Court en banc on Tuesday, December 10, rules to allow live coverage of what has been called the trial of the decade – the Ampatuan massacre.

The country's richest senator, billionaire Cynthia Villar, says Filipinos should look for healthier and cheaper alternatives to galunggong or round scad.

Russian president Vladimir Putin slams the decision to ban Russia for 4 years from major global sporting events, saying it’s ‘politically motivated’ and contradicts the Olympic Charter. – Rappler.com