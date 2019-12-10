U2’s Bono: You can’t compromise on human rights | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
On Human Rights Day, U2 frontman Bono delivers what he calls a soft message for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte: you can't compromise on human rights.
Police identify the woman in a kidnapping video circulating on social media. The video shows a van speeding off with its right side door still open and a woman inside screaming for help.
The Supreme Court en banc on Tuesday, December 10, rules to allow live coverage of what has been called the trial of the decade – the Ampatuan massacre.
The country's richest senator, billionaire Cynthia Villar, says Filipinos should look for healthier and cheaper alternatives to galunggong or round scad.
Russian president Vladimir Putin slams the decision to ban Russia for 4 years from major global sporting events, saying it’s ‘politically motivated’ and contradicts the Olympic Charter. – Rappler.com
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
“Every bottle matters. Help us in collecting and recycling our plastic bottles so they do not end up as waste in our environment. Be part of our journey towards a World Without Waste.”