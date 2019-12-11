Today on Rappler:

The Philippines emerges as the overall champion of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games for the first time in 14 years.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System revokes the extension of the concession agreement with companies Maynilad Water Services and Manila Water.

The pronoun 'they' is named word of the year by US dictionary Merriam-Webster on Tuesday, December 10. 'They' is a pronoun used by non-binary people who identify as neither male nor female.

Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is set to speak out in Myanmar's defense at the United Nation's top court on Wednesday, December 11.

Actress Angel Locsin meets U2's frontman Bono when the Irish rock star graced a Philippine Red Cross event Tuesday, December 10. – Rappler.com