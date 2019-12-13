1
Lacson urges Duterte to veto questionable budget insertions | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Lacson urges Duterte to veto questionable P16B in bicam-approved 2020 budget
- Trump says Greta Thunberg should 'chill,' go to movies
- Star Wars fans camp outside LA theater week before film opens
- It's 'Keanu Reeves day' as 'Matrix,' 'John Wick' sequels to premiere on same day
- Catriona Gray to write about pageant journey in upcoming book
