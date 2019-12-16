Today on Rappler:

The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan dismisses a civil case that sought to recover from the Marcoses an estimated P200 billion in ill-gotten wealth.

Former chief of the Philippine National Police or PNP and now Senator Bato dela Rosa says he has not received any official communication from the United States that his US visa was canceled.

Prosecution counsel Ryan Cruz refers to Rappler CEO Maria Ressa as he directs a question to Rappler investigative head Chay Hofileña during Hofileña’s cross-examination for the cyberlibel trial Monday, December 16.

Vice President Leni Robredo says she is ‘disappointed’ over drug enforcement chief Aaron Aquino's insincerity when they were co-chairs of Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs or ICAD.

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Padada, Davao del Sur, and other nearby towns around 2 pm Sunday, December 15. – Rappler.com