Court orders return of Zaldy Ampatuan to jail | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- 2 days before verdict, court orders Zaldy Ampatuan's return to jail
- Grab ordered to refund riders another P14 million
- Pasig saves P150M after Vico Sotto tightened public biddings
- Facebook says it can locate users who opt out of tracking
- 'Star Wars' fans campaign for Princess Leia star in Hollywood
