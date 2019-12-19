Today on Rappler:

After 10 years, a Quezon City court finds the 3 Ampatuan brothers and 2 cousins guilty of murdering 58 people.

A majority of members of the United States House of Representatives votes to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power Wednesday, December 18.

Japanese journalist Shiori Ito wins a civil case against a former TV reporter whom she accuses of rape, with a Tokyo court awarding her 3.3 million yen or $30,000 in damages.

Actress Emma Watson, who played the feisty Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, shares on Wednesday, December 18, a black-and-white photo of her with her 4 Harry Potter co-stars

The actress, who is now on her 3rd trimester, reveals the gender of their baby in an Instagram post Thursday, December 19. – Rappler.com