The inter-agency technical working group overseeing the motorcycle taxi pilot run says it is not about providing livelihood to bikers or responding to commuters’ needs but it is to study the safety and viability of using motorcycles as public utility vehicles.

United States President Donald Trump approves the US 2020 budget Friday, December 20, including a provision denying entry to those involved in the detention of Philippine opposition Senator Leila de Lima.

A Pulse Asia survey says President Rodrigo Duterte's approval and trust ratings surge in December 2019. The latest approval rating for Duterte is at 87%, 9 points higher than September's 78%.

Actress Janine Gutierrez earns the ire of talent manager Lolit Solis for posting a comment on Senator Bong Revilla's TV comeback.

A brief kiss between two women in the new Star Wars movie 'The Rise of Skywalker' was cut from the version released in Singapore.