Today on Rappler:

The government’s technical working group assigned to observe the pilot run of motorcycle taxi services pens an open letter to Angkas Monday, December 23, accusing it of ‘emotional blackmail.’

Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte calls on her father’s administration to exclude Davao City in its ceasefire with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army.

Son of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi welcomes a court verdict Monday, December 23, which saw five people sentenced to death over the killing.

The Department of Labor and Employment or DOLE slaps GMA network and other parties with a fine of P890,000 for labor violations in the accident which led to the death of actor Eddie Garcia in June 20.

The Philippines' small, teardrop-shaped island of Siargao is named as one of the best holiday destinations of 2020 by the Conde Nast Traveler. – Rappler.com