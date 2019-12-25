Today on Rappler:

Several provinces in Visayas suffer severe flooding following heavy rains brought by Typhoon Ursula Wednesday, December 25.

Akmad Mitra Ampatuan, a vice mayor who testified against his relatives in the Maguindanao massacre case, was ambushed on Christmas Eve, December 24, on his way home.

Justice department Assistant Secretary Neal Vincent Bainto says the surrenderees’ documents are still being validated to determine whether they were included in the wrongful implementation of the GCTA law.

New motorcycle taxi service provider JoyRide PH already has 6,500 bikers onboard, allowing it to take in only an additional 3,500 more to meet the technical working group’s 10,000-biker limit.

According to Forbes, Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao made $435 million from 2010 to 2019, placing him at No. 8 in the list. – Rappler.com