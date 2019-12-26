1
Typhoon Ursula: Updates, death toll, missing people | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- At least 16 people dead due to Typhoon Ursula
- Duterte OK with exempting Davao City from ceasefire with NPA
- De Lima hits alleged ban on visits to political prisoners in Camp Bagong Diwa
- Gov’t should provide ‘offsetting compensation’ to farmers – PIDS study
- Britain's Queen hails climate movement on Christmas Day
– Rappler.com
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico