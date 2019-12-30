1
US ban on De Lima accusers not 'fake news' | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Not 'fake news': Documents show U.S. sanctions vs De Lima accusers
- SWS: 9 in 10 of Filipinos enter 2020 with hope
- Lorenzana wants sanctions over doctored photo of surrendered rebels
- QC getting 1,500 CCTV cameras under 'Safe Philippines'
- Trump faces firestorm after identifying alleged whistleblower
– Rappler.com
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico