Panelo on Durbin and Leahy: ‘Absolute ignorance, shameful bias’ | The wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Panelo hits U.S. senators for 'absolute ignorance, shameful bias' over De Lima case
- After 2 and a half years, martial law ends in Mindanao
- New year, more taxes: Last fuel hike under TRAIN takes effect
- North Korea again tests 'super-large' rocket launcher – state media
- John Boyega pokes fun at Kylo Ren and Rey's 'Star Wars romance'
– Rappler.com
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico