- Ampatuans start to appeal guilty massacre verdict
- Lawyer group seeks TRO against 5 motorcycle taxi firms
- U.S. Senator Markey: Duterte's threats will not silence us
- Top Iran commander Qasem Soleimani killed in U.S. strike on Baghdad
- Ellen Adarna returns to Instagram with 2020 mantra
