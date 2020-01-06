Today on Rappler:

Vice President Leni Robredo gives President Rodrigo Duterte's government a dismal ‘1 out of 100’ score in its flagship program to fight illegal drugs.

A Mandaluyong City court issues a 72-hour Temporary Restraining Order or TRO against the cap on motorcycle taxi riders on Monday, January 6.

The partner of a political prisoner files a complaint Monday, January 6, over the ‘degrading’ strip search and cavity search she experienced at the New Bilibid Prison or NBP.

Metro Manila police chief Debold Sinas says more than 2,000 policemen will barricade the carriage of the Nazareno for the procession on Thursday, January 9.

Genre-bending Korean film Parasite wins the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language film Monday, January 6, in Beverly Hills, California. – Rappler.com