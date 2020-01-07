Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte gives water companies Maynilad and Manila Water the option to accept new deals crafted on his term, after lashing out at the companies over supposed ‘onerous’ provisions in their government contracts.

Ride-hailing firm Grab says Tuesday, January 7, it is ‘seriously considering’ the revival of its GrabBike service, as the government reviews the viability of motorcycle taxis for public transport.

Defeated vice presidential bet Bongbong Marcos asks the Supreme Court to re-examine the initial vote recount results in the electoral protest he filed against Vice President Leni Robredo.

United States Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper rules out attacking Iranian cultural sites as having no military value – in contrast to US President Donald Trump's earlier threat of striking beloved landmarks.

Facebook announces Tuesday, January 7, it now bans manipulated photographs and videos, or media classified as deepfakes. – Rappler.com