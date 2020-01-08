Today on Rappler:

The Philippine government orders the mandatory evacuation of more than 1,000 Filipino workers in Iraq Wednesday, January 8, due to security threats, as tension continues to rise in the Middle East.

University of the Philippines statistics professor Peter Cayton asserts Vice President Leni Robredo’s computations and comparisons on her report as co-chair of the Inter-agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs are correct.

A senior Facebook executive says Tuesday, January 7, the world's biggest social network unintentionally helped put Donald Trump in the White House.

False or deliberately misleading images and claims proliferate online as deadly blazes tear across southeastern Australia. Agence France-Presse fact checks these images.

Celebrities and mental health advocates criticize radio host and entertainment writer Jobert Sucaldito Wednesday, January 8, for ‘joking’ about suicide in criticizing actress Nadine Lustre over her reaction to a Ricky Lo column. – Rappler.com