Today on Rappler:

The yearly Traslacion or grand procession of the Black Nazarene makes its way through Manila’s streets at an unprecedented speed, Thursday, January 9.

The United States Senate approves on Thursday, January 9, a resolution seeking sanctions against Philippine officials linked to the detention of opposition Senator Leila de Lima and to alleged extrajudicial killings under the Duterte administration.

Pop superstar Justin Bieber announces Thursday, January 9, he has Lyme disease.

United States President Donald Trump says Wednesday, January 8, Iran appeared to be ‘standing down’ after the missile strikes on US troop bases in Iraq.

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan say Wednesday, January 8, they will step back as senior members of the royal family. – Rappler.com