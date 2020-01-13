Today on Rappler:

Residents in Calabarzon and Metro Manila wake up to a thick blanket of ash covering houses, trees, cars, and roads Monday, January 13.

The provincial government of Batangas on Monday, January 13, declares a state of calamity in the province due to the imminent eruption of Taal Volcano.

The justice department says the Philippines will not scrap visas-upon-arrival or VUA for Chinese tourists, but will limit the VUAs' validity to 30 days without provision for extension.

Ukraine and Canada demand accountability after Iran admitted it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian plane on January 8, killing 176 people.

Online personalities and local celebrities ask the public to stop spreading jokes and memes online, as the effects of Taal Volcano's explosion continue to be felt in Batangas, other nearby provinces, and Metro Manila. – Rappler.com