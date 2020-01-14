Today on Rappler:

Frequent volcanic earthquakes coupled with fissures or cracks within the vicinity of the Taal Volcano Tuesday, January 14, indicate a ‘hazardous’ eruption remains possible.

Senate President Tito Sotto proposes cloud seeding or putting crystals into clouds to cause rain ‘to solve’ the ashfall problem in parts of Luzon due to the Taal Volcano eruption.

Queen Elizabeth II allows her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to split their time between Canada and Britain in a ‘transition period’.

Controversy brews in the Oscar nominations as critics focus on an award season lacking representation from women and ethnic minority filmmakers.

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicks off with Black Widow – the Natasha Romanoff origin story starring Scarlett Johansson. – Rappler.com