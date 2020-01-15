Today on Rappler:

During a visit to residents affected by the eruption, he prohibits them from going back to the island until it is safe.

While China Coast Guard officials were in Manila for a ‘friendly visit’, one of their vessels is seen near Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea Tuesday night, January 14.

Newly-reelected president Tsai Ing-wen says China must accept that Taiwan is already independent.

A Norwegian customer rights group says popular dating apps like Tinder and Grindr are sharing the personal data of their users to third parties in breach of European Union regulations.

Actress Liza Soberano says she almost said goodbye to showbiz while she was in the US after surgery on her finger.