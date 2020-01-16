Today on Rappler:

Following the continued activity of the Taal Volcano, authorities in Batangas impose a total lockdown on 5 towns: Agoncillo, San Nicolas, Talisay, Taal, and Laurel, while Lemery is on partial lockdown.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announces Wednesday, January 15, the government was resigning. This comes after President Vladimir Putin's proposal for a series of constitutional reforms.

Vice President Leni Robredo slams blogger and OWWA official Mocha Uson Thursday, January 16, for spreading false information about Robredo’s office's donation to Taal Volcano victims.

Rain falls across parts of bushfire-ravaged eastern Australia Thursday, January 16, giving relief after months of catastrophic blazes fuelled by climate change.

The Cultural Center of the Philippines or CCP holds a dinner in honor of its founding chair Imelda Marcos Wednesday, January 15. – Rappler.com