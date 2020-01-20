Today on Rappler:

The pilot run for motorcycle taxis like Angkas, MoveIt, and Joy Ride terminates 2 months before its supposed end.

Interior and local government Secretary Eduardo Año orders a stop to visiting hours to danger zones around the restive Taal Volcano Monday, January 20.

New police chief Archie Gamboa eyes establishing a ‘Chinese desk’ to curb rising crime committed by Chinese nationals in the Philippines.

A mysterious SARS-like virus kills a third person in China, after confirmed cases in South Korea, Thailand, and Japan.

Britain's Prince Harry expresses ‘great sadness’ as he and his wife Meghan give up their royal titles as part of a separation settlement with the Queen. – Rappler.com