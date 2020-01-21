Today on Rappler:

Shares of blue chip Ayala Land fall by 7% to P40.50, Monday, January 20, following news that the Duterte administration may probe its lease contract for the UP-Ayala Land Technohub in Quezon City.

State volcanologists say they are doing their best to provide information on the restive Taal Volcano, responding to criticism from Charlie Natanauan, vice mayor of Talisay, Batangas.

Online news organization Rappler asks the Supreme Court to rule that President Rodrigo Duterte has no power over the news media.

A day after announcing the termination of the pilot run, the technical working group or TWG for motorcycle taxis backtracks on its decision Tuesday, January 21.

The health department announces Tuesday, January 21, it is investigating a suspected case of novel coronavirus in Cebu City.

Actors James Reid and Nadine Lustre confirm late night Monday, January 20, they had broken up. – Rappler.com