Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa confirms Wednesday, January 22, his US visa has been canceled. He says he did not know the specific date when his visa was canceled.

In the Social Weather Stations survey conducted from December 13 to 16, 2019, Duterte garners a net satisfaction rating of +72 or ‘excellent’. In Batangas and Cavite, Robredo literally hands out bowls of lugaw or porridge in evacuation centers.

The level of sulfur dioxide emission from the Taal Volcano in Batangas is lower for the second day, state volcanology and seismology agency Phivolcs says Wednesday, January 22.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto regularized 53 qualified city hall employees who had been contractual workers for decades. Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno surprises a longtime city hall employee with a new house and a smartphone.

The technical working group or TWG for motorcycle taxis agrees to raise the cap from 13,000 to 21,000 per provider, but all cases against the TWG's guidelines will be dropped.

When James Reid and Nadine Lustre announced their breakup Monday, January 20, there were rumors involving other parties that supposedly came between the long-time lovers.