Today on Rappler:

The Philippines' gross domestic product or GDP grew by 6.4% in the 4th quarter of 2019, but it was not enough to reach the government’s target between 6% and 6.5%.

Senator Imee Marcos says she heard a rumor other government officials are also ‘blacklisted’ from entering the United States, specifically Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

The resolution was filed on January 16, a week before Angkas committed to drop all charges against the government after making amends with the transportation department.

Davao-based radio reporter Glenn Jester Hitgano was arrested on Tuesday, January 21, for interviewing protesters after receiving a tip they were harassed by police the night before.

Independent United Nations rights experts say Amazon owner Jeff Bezos's phone was hacked through Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s WhatsApp account. – Rappler.com