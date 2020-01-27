Today on Rappler:

Kobe Bryant dies in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, January 26, or Monday, January 27, Manila time.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III says the persons under investigation are in Metro Manila, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, and Northern Mindanao.

While lockdowns are lifted in most areas in Batangas affected by the Taal Volcano eruption, some residents have no more homes to return to.

The Philippine government’s crackdown against tax-dodging Philippine offshore gaming operators or POGOs yields more revenue, as it was able to collect P6.4 billion in taxes in 2019.

Goth-inspired pop innovator Billie Eilish wins all 4 major awards at the Grammy Awards Sunday, January 26, including the prestigious Album of the Year prize. – Rappler.com