Death toll for China virus rises | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Foreigners prepare to flee as China virus toll surges to 106
- Malacañang downplays possibility of U.S. terminating other military pacts
- Taal sulfur dioxide, volcanic earthquakes go down further
- Sundance 2020: Facebook, tech platforms incentivizes polarization
- 'Heartbroken, devastated' LeBron vows to continue Kobe legacy
– Rappler.com
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico