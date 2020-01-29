1
Duque: No mainland Chinese travel ban for now | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Even with coronavirus scare, no mainland Chinese travel ban for now – Duque
- Ombudsman sacks 3 BuCor officials over 'GCTA for sale' scheme
- Coco Martin, Angel Aquino urge House to 'tackle ABS-CBN franchise issue'
- Facebook rolls out tool globally to clear third-party data
- Kobe Bryant's body identified by coroners
– Rappler.com
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico