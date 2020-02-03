Today on Rappler:

The Department of Health or DOH confirms it is probing 80 patients for the 2019 novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV as of Monday, February 3.

A magnitude 3.2 volcanic earthquake from Taal Volcano rocks areas in the province of Batangas and in Tagaytay City, Cavite, Monday, February 3.

Gaming and ports tycoon Enrique Razon Jr acquires 820 million common shares of Ayala-led Manila Water or a 25% stake in the company.

Mathematics professor Fidel Nemenzo is the new chancellor of the University of the Philippines Diliman. He is elected during a meeting of the UP Board of Regents Monday, February 3.

A clear majority of Canadians say their country does not have to pay for the security detail of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. – Rappler.com