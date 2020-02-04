Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte rejects calls for the Philippine government to ban all Chinese from entering the country Monday, February 3.

The conspiracy theory video claims the coronavirus to be a form of ‘biowarfare’ developed by the United States against China. Sotto says this is among his and other senators' ‘concern.’

The Taal Volcano Network recorded 223 volcanic earthquakes in the past 24 hours, compared to 134 in the previous 24-hour period.

Eala jumped 5 places higher to land the No. 4 place with a total of 1718.75 points.

James shares he is now trying to figure out who he is after being in the love team and the relationship for so long. Meanwhile, Nadine says James was her ‘security blanket’. – Rappler.com