Today on Rappler:

Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo says several samples were taken from the patient. Samples from January 24 were negative but samples from January 23 were positive.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology or Phivolcs says Wednesday, February 5, the number of harmonic tremors rose, compared to 1 in the previous 24-hr period.

This is the farthest the measure has reached in the Philippines, which is the only other country without divorce in the world, aside from Vatican City.

A report released Wednesday, February 5, says this comes as the situation in the country continues to be a ‘hostile environment for ordinary Filipinos’.

The tension between Trump and his Democratic nemesis was palpable Tuesday, February 4, as Pelosi extended her hand for a handshake but the President did not shake her hand. – Rappler.com