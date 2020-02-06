Today on Rappler:

All 52 Republicans in the senate vote to acquit Trump while all 47 Democrats vote to convict and remove him from office, Wednesday, February 5.

The 2019 novel coronavirus triggers the cancelation or postponement of some public events in the Philippines.

In his 20-minute long speech in a senate hearing Thursday, February 6, Locsin warns against the far-reaching consequences and risks for the Philippines if it were to terminate its VFA with the United States.

Kirk Douglas, one of the last superstars of Hollywood's golden age of cinema, dies Wednesday, February 5. He was 103 years old.

John Lloyd Cruz heads back to the big screen in a film directed by Lav Diaz and penned by Ricky Lee.