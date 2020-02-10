1
Calida files quo warranto vs ABS-CBN | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Void ABS-CBN franchise, Calida asks Supreme Court
- DOJ clears Robredo, charges Trillanes in sedition case
- PNP gives general who snatched reporter's phone slap on the wrist
- From dead, to alive, to dead again: How China handled virus doctor's death
- Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' makes history with Best Picture win
– Rappler.com
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico